MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

