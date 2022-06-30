MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.82.

MDB traded down $12.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.25. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,309 shares of company stock worth $31,453,225. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

