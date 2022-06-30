Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTRY stock remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,925,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,851,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

