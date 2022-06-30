Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €63.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €40.03 ($42.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.44. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.