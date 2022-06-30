Morgan Stanley Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $30.61 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

