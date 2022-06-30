Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.75 at CIBC

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

MRG.UN opened at C$16.34 on Monday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

