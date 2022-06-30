Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

MACA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

