MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €255.00 ($271.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,673. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

