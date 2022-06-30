MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

TSE:MTY opened at C$51.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

