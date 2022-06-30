My DeFi Pet Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $554,581.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00193973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00920129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00081204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016048 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,189,358 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.