National Bank Financial Trims MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $40.43 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $56.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

