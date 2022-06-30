National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NKSH opened at $31.43 on Friday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

