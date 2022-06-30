Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Neblio has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $59,362.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025119 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,271,503 coins and its circulating supply is 19,194,844 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

