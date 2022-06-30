Needham & Company LLC Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $20.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 230.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
