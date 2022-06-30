Needham & Company LLC Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $20.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 230.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

