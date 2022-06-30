Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $6.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

NRDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Nerdy stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 209,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $657,390.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

