NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NTAP stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 9,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,554. NetApp has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 76.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

