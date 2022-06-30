Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.77.

Netflix stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.47. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

