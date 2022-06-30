Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,703. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.33. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

