Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,703. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.33. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.