Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NBO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 10,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
