Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NBO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 10,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

