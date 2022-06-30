Neutrino USD Hits One Day Volume of $11.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $770.15 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 782,326,850 coins and its circulating supply is 782,326,246 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.