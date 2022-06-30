Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down to $45.97

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.97, but opened at $44.03. Nevro shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 270 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

