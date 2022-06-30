New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,618 shares of company stock worth $11,139,562 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $594.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,245. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

