New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,881. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.