New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

