New England Research & Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.