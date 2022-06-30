New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

NYSE TD traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.72. 47,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

