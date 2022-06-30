New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 6.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 56,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,078,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $733.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

