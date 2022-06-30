Newton Market Capitalization Achieves $7.68 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00192996 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.01572376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00096133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016035 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

