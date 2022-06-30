Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 889.0 days.
OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
