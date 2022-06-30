Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 889.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

