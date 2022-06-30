NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NEE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.37. 30,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,007,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after buying an additional 294,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

