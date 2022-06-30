Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 924,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 420,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
