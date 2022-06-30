Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 924,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 420,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

