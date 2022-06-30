NFTb Trading Down 4.1% This Week (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $358,617.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00193973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00920129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00081204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016048 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

