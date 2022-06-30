Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nicholas Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Nicholas Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK remained flat at $$9.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.34. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

