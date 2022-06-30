NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.41

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.65. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 32,759 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHWK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:NHWK)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

