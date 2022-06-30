Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.95

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 24611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.52.
About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.