Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.95

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 24611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.52.

About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

