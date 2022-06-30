NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $155.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.33. NIKE has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

