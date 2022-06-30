NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.94% from the stock’s current price.

NIOBF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 88,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

