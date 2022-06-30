Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.52

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 13062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

