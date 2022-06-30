Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.20. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 87,184 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

