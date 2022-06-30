North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.65

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $13.99. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 21,559 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.73.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,275.81% and a net margin of 92.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

