NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NPSKY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. NSK has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.92%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

