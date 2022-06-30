Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 114.3% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 15,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

