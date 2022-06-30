Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 502,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

