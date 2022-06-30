Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,872,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 296,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,227. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

