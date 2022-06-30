Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE JMM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.