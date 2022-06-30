Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE JMM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
