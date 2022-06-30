Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 24,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

