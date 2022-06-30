nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $41.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,883,000 after buying an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after buying an additional 2,876,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

