O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.
OI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 7,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.
O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
