Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $15.00 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.55.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 32.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

