Objective Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $138.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

